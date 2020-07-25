Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:16PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from just north of West Yellowstone southwest
toward Ashton, Idaho moving east at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch size hail and brief torrential
rainfall, and frequent dangerous cloud to ground lightning will be
possible with these storms.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Madison around 420 PM MDT.
Gibbons Falls around 430 PM MDT.
Twin Lakes and Norris Junction around 435 PM MDT.
Old Faithful around 435 PM MDT.
Cascade Lake and Lower Falls around 455 PM MDT.
Canyon around 500 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Lake Yellowstone
Lodge.
If on or near any lakes in Yellowstone get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
