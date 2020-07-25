Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:16PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from just north of West Yellowstone southwest

toward Ashton, Idaho moving east at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch size hail and brief torrential

rainfall, and frequent dangerous cloud to ground lightning will be

possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Madison around 420 PM MDT.

Gibbons Falls around 430 PM MDT.

Twin Lakes and Norris Junction around 435 PM MDT.

Old Faithful around 435 PM MDT.

Cascade Lake and Lower Falls around 455 PM MDT.

Canyon around 500 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Lake Yellowstone

Lodge.

If on or near any lakes in Yellowstone get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.