Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 1:52PM MDT until July 27 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 6 PM

to 11 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been

issued from noon to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild

fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.

Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate

of spread of any wild fire.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorms on Monday may reach the 25 percent

coverage threshold for thunderstorm activity. On Tuesday, the

coverage should exceed 25 percent, and will be more likely 35 to

55 percent.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 30 mph are possible Monday, and gusts

to 40 mph possible on Tuesday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.