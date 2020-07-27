Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 1:52PM MDT until July 27 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 6 PM
to 11 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been
issued from noon to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild
fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.
Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate
of spread of any wild fire.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms on Monday will just
reach the 25 percent coverage threshold for thunderstorm
activity. On Tuesday, the coverage should exceed 25 percent, and
will be more likely 30 to 55 percent.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 30 mph are possible Monday, and gusts
to 40 mph possible on Tuesday.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
Comments