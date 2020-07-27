Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 1:52PM MDT until July 28 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild

fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.

Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate

of spread of any wild fire.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Expect 25 to 45 percent coverage of

thunderstorms in this area.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.