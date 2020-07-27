Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:14PM MDT until July 27 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild

fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.

Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate

of spread of any wild fire.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms on Monday will just

reach the 25 percent coverage threshold for thunderstorm

activity. On Tuesday, the coverage should exceed 25 percent,

and will be more likely 30 to 55 percent.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 30 mph are possible Monday, and gusts

to 40 mph possible on Tuesday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.