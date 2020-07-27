Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:14PM MDT until July 27 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild
fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.
Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate
of spread of any wild fire.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorms on Monday may reach the 25
percent coverage threshold for thunderstorm activity. On
Tuesday, the coverage should exceed 25 percent, and will be
more likely 35 to 55 percent.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 30 mph are possible Monday, and gusts
to 40 mph possible on Tuesday.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.