Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:14PM MDT until July 28 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild

fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.

Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate

of spread of any wild fire.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorms on Monday may reach the 25

percent coverage threshold for thunderstorm activity. On

Tuesday, the coverage should exceed 25 percent, and will be

more likely 35 to 55 percent.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 30 mph are possible Monday, and gusts

to 40 mph possible on Tuesday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.