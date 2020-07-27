Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 8:48PM MDT until July 28 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 BELOW 6000 FEET ELEVATION FOR TODAY…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild
fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.
Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate
of spread of any wild fire.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorm coverage should exceed 25 percent,
and will be more likely 30 to 55 percent.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 40 mph possible on Tuesday.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.