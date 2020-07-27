Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 8:48PM MDT until July 28 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild
fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.
Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate
of spread of any wild fire.
* THUNDERSTORMS…The thunderstorm coverage should exceed 25
percent, and will be more likely 35 to 55 percent.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 40 mph possible on Tuesday.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.