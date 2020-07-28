Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 1:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 9 miles
northwest of Big Sandy Recreational Area, which is 18 miles north of
Farson, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Sublette County.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
