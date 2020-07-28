Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 1:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 9 miles

northwest of Big Sandy Recreational Area, which is 18 miles north of

Farson, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Sublette County.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.