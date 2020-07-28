Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple thunderstorms

over our Southeast area, moving east at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms as well

as frequent lightning, small hail, and brief moderate to heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad,

McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, southern Blackfoot Reservoir,

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Inkom, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown,

Arimo, Rockland, Saint Charles, Juniper and Dingle.