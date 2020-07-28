Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple thunderstorms
over our Southeast area, moving east at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms as well
as occasional lightning, small hail, and brief moderate to heavy
rain.
Outflow winds and lightning will likely make boating on Bear Lake
hazardous.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Bear
Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown, Arimo, Saint
Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Virginia, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern and Minnetonka Cave.
