Heat Advisory issued July 29 at 2:21PM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Near record high temperatures ranging from 95 to 100
degrees expected. High temperatures may exceed 100 degrees in
Shoshone and Richfield. Abnormally warm lows will range from
around 55 degrees in the Arco Desert to the low to mid 60s in
Pocatello, Burley and the Shoshone and Richfield areas.
* WHERE…Includes the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Burley,
Rupert, Minidoka, Oakley, Malta, American Falls, Aberdeen,
Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Mud Lake and the
Craters of the Moon and INL areas.
* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to midnight MDT Friday
night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.