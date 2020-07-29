Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 2:52PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series of thunderstorms

near South Pass City, which is 26 miles south of Lander, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

Locally heavy rainfall and small hail along with winds excess of 35

mph will be possible with these storms.

The next thunderstorm will be near…South Pass City around 255 PM

MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlantic City.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.