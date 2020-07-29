Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms
along a line extending from the southwest corner of Yellowstone
National Park to Togwotee Pass and the northern portions of the Gros
Ventres. Movement was southeast at
15 mph.
Locally heavy rain and winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible
with these storms.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Fremont, western Park and Teton Counties, including the following
locations… Signal Mountain Lodge, Flagg Ranch Village, Jackson
Lake, Brooks Lake Lodge, Crystal Creek Campground, Lake Yellowstone
Lodge, Jackson Lake Lodge, Togwotee Mountain Lodge, Buffalo Ranger
Station and Lizard Creek Campground.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Riverton.
