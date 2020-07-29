Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms

along a line extending from the southwest corner of Yellowstone

National Park to Togwotee Pass and the northern portions of the Gros

Ventres. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Movement was southeast at

Locally heavy rain and winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible

with these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Fremont, western Park and Teton Counties, including the following

locations… Signal Mountain Lodge, Flagg Ranch Village, Jackson

Lake, Brooks Lake Lodge, Crystal Creek Campground, Lake Yellowstone

Lodge, Jackson Lake Lodge, Togwotee Mountain Lodge, Buffalo Ranger

Station and Lizard Creek Campground.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.