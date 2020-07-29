Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Kelly,

which is 8 miles northeast of Moose, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Locally heavy rain and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible

with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Kelly around 555 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Crystal Creek

Campground, Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake, Signal Mountain Lodge,

Jackson Lake and Jenny Lake Lodge.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.