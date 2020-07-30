Heat Advisory issued July 30 at 2:38AM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Near record high temperatures ranging from 95 to 100

degrees expected. High temperatures may exceed 100 degrees in

Shoshone and Richfield. Abnormally warm lows will range from

around 55 degrees in the Arco Desert to the low to mid 60s in

Pocatello, Burley and the Shoshone and Richfield areas.

* WHERE…Includes the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Burley,

Rupert, Minidoka, Oakley, Malta, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Mud Lake and the

Craters of the Moon and INL areas.

* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to midnight MDT Friday

night.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.