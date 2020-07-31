Heat Advisory issued July 31 at 5:14PM MDT until August 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…High Temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected with
abnormally warm overnight lows of 60 to 65 degrees. Isolated
areas may see temperatures exceed 100 degrees.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad and Preston.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
