Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorm outflow winds

near American Falls Reservoir, moving northwest.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Pocatello Airport

and Sterling.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.