Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 12:54PM MDT until August 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410

BELOW 6000 FEET, 413 BELOW 6000 FEET AND 425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 below 6000 feet Upper

Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 below

6000 feet Caribou Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425

Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake

River.

* WINDS…West to Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph

for Zones 410 and 425. West to Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

of 25 to 35 mph for Zone 413.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 18 percent.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.