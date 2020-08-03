Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 3:29AM MDT until August 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410 BELOW 6000 FEET, 413 BELOW 6000 FEET AND 425…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Critically dry, between 5 and 15 percent.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.