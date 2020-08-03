Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 3:30AM MDT until August 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT
Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
start. The most critical conditions will occur during the
afternoon and early evening hours both days.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: From 10 to 15 percent both days.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s today. Highs
Tuesday 85 to 90.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments