Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 3:30AM MDT until August 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires

start. The most critical conditions will occur during the

afternoon and early evening hours both days.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West to Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: From 10 to 15 percent both days.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs 85 to 90 today. Highs in the mid 80s Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.