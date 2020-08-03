Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 9:12PM MDT until August 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning. Conditions will return to critical levels between 1 PM
Tuesday afternoon and 8 PM MDT Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire
starts. The most critical conditions will occur during the
afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.