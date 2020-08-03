Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 9:12PM MDT until August 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning. Conditions will return to critical levels between 1 PM

Tuesday afternoon and 8 PM MDT Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire

starts. The most critical conditions will occur during the

afternoon and early evening Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.