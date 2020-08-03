Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 3:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of modest

thunderstorms extending from near Henrys Lake to 16 miles south of

Gilmore, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they move northeast along the

Montana border through 430 PM MDT. Boaters on Henrys Lake may want

to make their way to shore as strong gusty winds may produce dangers

wave action on the lake.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Henrys Lake, Spencer, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village,

Macks Inn, Kilgore, Island Park Reservoir, Summit Reservoir, Sheridan

Reservoir, Humphrey, Clyde, Edie School, Monida Pass, Lone Pine, Big

Springs and Small.