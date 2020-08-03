Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 6:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 650 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kepler Cascades, which is nearing Old Faithful, moving east at 30

mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Craig Pass around 655 PM MDT.

Grant Village around 710 PM MDT.

Lake around 715 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Lake Yellowstone

Lodge.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.