Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 3:19AM MDT until August 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Very Warm Temperatures…and Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires start.
The most critical conditions will occur after 1 PM through 8 PM.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.