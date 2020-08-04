Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 3:19AM MDT until August 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Very Warm Temperatures…and Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires start.

The most critical conditions will occur after 1 PM through 8 PM.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West to Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.