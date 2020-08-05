Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 1:14PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND

425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 3 PM

to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will

enhance the risk of rapid fire growth.

* WINDS…West at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 15 percent

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.