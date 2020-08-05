Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 531 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near
Neeley, moving north at 10 mph.
Brief moderate rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts to 45
mph are possible with this storm as it moves through American Falls
and across the southwest half of the American Falls Reservoir
through 630 PM MDT. Recreational boaters may want to move to shore
before this storm impacts the reservoir as strong gusty thunderstorm
winds can produce hazardous wave action on the reservoir.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir and Massacre Rocks.
