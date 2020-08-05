Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 531 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Neeley, moving north at 10 mph.

Brief moderate rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts to 45

mph are possible with this storm as it moves through American Falls

and across the southwest half of the American Falls Reservoir

through 630 PM MDT. Recreational boaters may want to move to shore

before this storm impacts the reservoir as strong gusty thunderstorm

winds can produce hazardous wave action on the reservoir.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir and Massacre Rocks.