Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 6:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a dissipating thunderstorm

near Neeley.

Light rain, and strong gusty outflow winds of 45 to 50 mph are

possible with this storm as it spreads north across northern rural

Power County and the American Falls Reservoir through 730 PM MDT

Recreational boaters should move to shore until the winds subside.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen,

Massacre Rocks and Pilar Butte.