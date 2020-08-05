Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 638 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of modest

thunderstorms extending from 11 miles southeast of Shoshone to near

Jerome. The storms were moving north at 20 mph.

Light rain, occasional lightning, and strong wind gusts to 45 mph

are possible with these storms as they move north through Shoshone

around 7 PM and if they hold together, Magic Reservoir around 8 PM

MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Shoshone, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Richfield,

Gannett, Dietrich and Shoshone Ice Caves.

If on Magic Reservoir, move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.