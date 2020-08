Alerts

At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles west of Montpelier, moving north at 15 mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 45 mph

are possible with this storm as it moves north thorugh Nounan toward

Highway 30 through 9 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Georgetown, Bern, Emmigrant Summit, Georgetown Summit,

Liberty and Ovid.