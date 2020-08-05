Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 6 miles northwest of Galena Lodge to 23 miles south
of Stanley to 9 miles east of Atlanta, moving north at 15 mph.
Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and strong wind gusts to
45 mph are possible with these storms as they move north through the
Stanley basin toward the Stanley Ranger station through 9 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Sunbeam, Galena Lodge, Redfish Lake, Galena Summit and Smiley Creek
Airport.
