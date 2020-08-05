Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 843 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of modest
thunderstorms in the Malad area, moving north at 25 mph.
Brief light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gust’s to 40 mph
are possible with these storms as they move north to McCammon and
Inkom through 945 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Pleasantview, Portneuf Gap, Cherry
Creek Rest Area, Virginia, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Pauline,
Mink Creek Pass and Hawkins Reservoir.
