Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 853 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several thunderstorms
extending from 11 miles north of Galena Lodge to 6 miles south of
Stanley to 15 miles northeast of Atlanta, moving north at 15 mph.
Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph
are possible with these storms as they pass north through the
Sawtooth Basin through 945 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Stanley, Sunbeam, Redfish Lake and Smiley Creek Airport.
