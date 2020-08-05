Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 853 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several thunderstorms

extending from 11 miles north of Galena Lodge to 6 miles south of

Stanley to 15 miles northeast of Atlanta, moving north at 15 mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they pass north through the

Sawtooth Basin through 945 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Stanley, Sunbeam, Redfish Lake and Smiley Creek Airport.