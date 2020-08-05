Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 913 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles
northeast of Downey, moving north at 15 mph.
Brief moderate rain, frequent lighting, and wind gusts to 40 mph are
possible with this storm as it moves north through Lava Hot Springs
through 10 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Lava Hot Springs, Downey and Bancroft.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
