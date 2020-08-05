Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 913 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles

northeast of Downey, moving north at 15 mph.

Brief moderate rain, frequent lighting, and wind gusts to 40 mph are

possible with this storm as it moves north through Lava Hot Springs

through 10 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Lava Hot Springs, Downey and Bancroft.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.