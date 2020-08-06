Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 1:42PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413

AND 425…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild

fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.

Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate

of spread of any wild fire.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorm coverage will exceed 25 percent,

and may be up to 40 percent.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.