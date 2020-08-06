Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 1:42PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413
AND 425…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild
fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.
Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate
of spread of any wild fire.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorm coverage will exceed 25 percent,
and may be up to 40 percent.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.