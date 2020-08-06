Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 1:45AM MDT until August 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 80 to 85.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.