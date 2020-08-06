Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 1:45AM MDT until August 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs 80 to 85.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.