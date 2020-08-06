Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:26AM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND
425…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
enhance the risk of rapid fire growth.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.