Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:32PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475, 476 AND

427…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND

425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild

fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.

Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate

of spread of any wild fire.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorm coverage will exceed 25 percent,

and may be up to 40 percent.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on thunderstorm

coverage of 25 percent or more, without specific rainfall

criteria.