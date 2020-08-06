Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:32PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475, 476 AND
427…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND
425…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild
fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.
Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate
of spread of any wild fire.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorm coverage will exceed 25 percent,
and may be up to 40 percent.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on thunderstorm
coverage of 25 percent or more, without specific rainfall
criteria.
