Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:32PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475, 476 AND

427…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND

425…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will

enhance the risk of rapid fire growth.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on relative

humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph

in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.