today at 10:16 pm
Published 3:32 pm

Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 3:32PM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475, 476 AND
427…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND
425…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wild
fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources.
Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate
of spread of any wild fire.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Thunderstorm coverage will exceed 25 percent,
and may be up to 40 percent.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on thunderstorm
coverage of 25 percent or more, without specific rainfall
criteria.

National Weather Service

