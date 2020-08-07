Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 11:52AM MDT until August 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 including the Upper Snake

River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 476 including

the Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

strongest across the Arco Desert and Mud Lake region.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that start could spread rapidly due to the dry

and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or higher, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.