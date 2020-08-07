Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 11:52AM MDT until August 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 including the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 476 including
the Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
strongest across the Arco Desert and Mud Lake region.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that start could spread rapidly due to the dry
and breezy conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or higher, without specific
rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
