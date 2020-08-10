Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 11:47AM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, and Fire

Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost River

Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH,

strongest over the Craters of the Moon area and at upper slopes

and ridges over the eastern Central Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new or preexisting fires could spread rapidly

due to the dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.