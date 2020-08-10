Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 11:47AM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH 9 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also

been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake

River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 MPH both Tuesday and Wednesday, with

gusts up to 35 MPH Tuesday and 40 MPH Wednesday. The strongest

winds both days are expected over the Arco Desert and Mud Lake

region.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 15 percent Tuesday, and 11 to 18

percent Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Any new or preexisting fires could spread rapidly

due to the dry and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

additional Red Flag Warnings for Wednesday.