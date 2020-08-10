Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 11:47AM MDT until August 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH 9 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also
been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 MPH both Tuesday and Wednesday, with
gusts up to 35 MPH Tuesday and 40 MPH Wednesday. The strongest
winds both days are expected over the Arco Desert and Mud Lake
region.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 15 percent Tuesday, and 11 to 18
percent Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any new or preexisting fires could spread rapidly
due to the dry and breezy conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of at least 25 percent, without specific
rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
additional Red Flag Warnings for Wednesday.
