Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 2:13PM MDT until August 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidity…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…Gusty
Wind…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds
will create erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…289…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…287.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible in zones 277…279…
280…289 and 300.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.