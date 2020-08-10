Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:36PM MDT until August 10 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 735 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of

Juniper, or 20 miles northwest of Snowville, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.