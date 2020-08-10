Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southwest of Chilly Barton Flat, or 19 miles west of Mackay

Reservoir, moving east at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mackay Reservoir and Twin Bridges Airport.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near Mackay Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be

caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.