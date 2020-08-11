Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 12:12PM MDT until August 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which continues through 8 PM MDT today, and is in effect

from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…Gusty

Wind…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds

will create erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…287.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Dry thunderstorms possible in zones 278 and 283

today. Dry thunderstorms possible in zones

278…281…283…285…and 287 on Wednesday.

* HUMIDITY: From 10 to 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.